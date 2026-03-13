David Costas News: Available against Valencia

Costas (muscular) is back available for Saturday's clash against Valencia, according to coach Guillermo Almada, per La Voz de Asturias.

Costas trained fully with the squad this week and is back available for Saturday's clash with Valencia. The defender has been a locked-in starter for Real Oviedo this season and is expected to slide right back into the starting role in central defense against the Valencians, which would likely push Dani Calvo back to the bench.