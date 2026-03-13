David Costas headshot

David Costas News: Available against Valencia

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Costas (muscular) is back available for Saturday's clash against Valencia, according to coach Guillermo Almada, per La Voz de Asturias.

Costas trained fully with the squad this week and is back available for Saturday's clash with Valencia. The defender has been a locked-in starter for Real Oviedo this season and is expected to slide right back into the starting role in central defense against the Valencians, which would likely push Dani Calvo back to the bench.

David Costas
Oviedo
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring David Costas See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring David Costas See More
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
SOC
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
232 days ago