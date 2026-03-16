David Costas headshot

David Costas News: Nets on Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2026

Costas scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 1-0 win against Valencia.

Costas netted the only goal of the game in the 30th minute assisted by Thiago Fernandez. Costas also recorded five clearances, one tackle, one interception and a block. This was Costas' first goal contribution of the campaign.

David Costas
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