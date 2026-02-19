David Da Costa Injury: Could miss first 3-4 games of 2026

Da Costa is not expected to feature in the initial stage of the 2026 MLS season, with coach Phil Neville commenting "It's going to take time. I don't see him being involved in the first three or four games.", Adam Susman of The Timber Review reports.

Da Costa played the last few months of the 2025 campaign through a shoulder injury and underwent surgery in November. He returned to action during an offseason friendly but apparently didn't reach a full recovery. Thus, his availability for official game action may have to wait until March. Felipe Mora and Kristoffer Velde are currently expected to start in No. 10 and left-wing spots, respectively, in Da Costa's absence.