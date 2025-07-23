David Da Costa Injury: Dealing with hamstring injury

Da Costa (hamstring) is still dealing with an injury and will therefore miss the 2025 MLS All-Star Game, according to his club.

Da Costa missed the last two games due to a hamstring injury and remains unavailable for the time being. His timeline for return is uncertain, and his first chance to feature will come against Dallas on Aug. 9. Until he returns to full fitness, Kevin Kelsy is expected to replace him in the attacking midfield.