David Da Costa Injury: Expected to return

Da Costa (shoulder) will likely be back in the match squad for the week four game versus Houston Dynamo, Adam Susman of The Timber Review reports.

Da Costa will aim to make his season debut, although perhaps he'll be used as a substitute given that he hasn't seen official action since November. The attacker scored four times and delivered six assists in MLS play last year, but he slowed down at the end of the season. He'll be in contention with Kristoffer Velde and Felipe Mora going forward.