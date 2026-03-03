David Da Costa headshot

David Da Costa Injury: Training fully Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

Da Costa (shoulder) has returned to full training, with manager Phil Neville commenting that it was a "first day of preseason" for him, Jeremy Peterman of Cascadia FC reports.

Da Costa's return to regular practice puts him one step closer to being available following his exclusion from the initial two games of the season due to injury. The attacker was a consistent performer for the Timbers in 2025, scoring four goals and ranking second on the squad with six assists. Thus, his return should give them an attacking boost while pushing Kristoffer Velde of Felipe Mora to a backup role.

David Da Costa
Portland Timbers
