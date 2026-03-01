David Da Costa headshot

David Da Costa Injury: Trains fully but with no contact

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Da Costa (shoulder) was able to train fully for Portland, however it was with no contact, reports Jeremy Peterman of the Cascadia FC.

Da Costa was abe to make his return to the training grounds at limited capacity following his shoulder injury. He still remains day to day ahead of the weekend clash with Vancouver, pending if he is able to train with no limitations.

David Da Costa
Portland Timbers
