David Da Costa News: Assists Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2025

David Da Costa assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), seven crosses (one accurate) and four corners in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Los Angeles Galaxy.

Da Costa assisted Felipe Mora's strike in the 49th minute Sunday, a goal which took the 1-0 lead. It was the only chance Da Costa created in the match and it marked his second goal contribution in the last three matches. He also recorded seven crosses and four corners before he was subbed off in the 79th minute for Ariel Lassiter.

David Da Costa
Portland Timbers
