David Da Costa News: Back in starting lineup
Da Costa (shoulder) is part of Portland's starting lineup to face Houston Dynamo on Saturday.
Da Costa had been inactive since November, but he returned straight to the initial squad after returning to full training in early March. While he might not be ready for a full 90-minute outing yet, the midfielder could stand out as an attacking contributor and potential set-piece taker. His inclusion in the lineup means Felipe Mora is now relegated to a substitute role.
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