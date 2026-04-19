David Da Costa News: Blocks a shot
da Costa took two shots (one on goal), crossed twice inaccurately and blocked a shot during Saturday's 2-0 loss to Minnesota.
da Costa finished with the second most shots on the team while tying for the team-high with his lone block. The attacker has combined for a goal, four shots, three chances created and four crosses over his last three appearances.
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