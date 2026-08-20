David Da Costa News: Ends league scoring drought

David Da Costa scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) in Wednesday's 3-1 win over San Diego FC.

Da Costa finally returned to the scoresheet in league action, ending a 12 game drought to net just his second league goal of the campaign, though he had found the net in Leagues Cup play during that stretch. The midfielder was quieter in the creative department this time, failing to create a chance for the first time in nine games, a run in which he had recorded six assists and created 24 chances.