David Da Costa News: Late heroics in victory

David Da Costa scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), 11 crosses (five accurate) and six corners in Saturday's 1-0 victory versus Austin FC.

Costa was the savior for Portland as they defeated Austin 1-0 on Saturday. In 89 minutes played, the left winger scored one goal from one shot (an 89th minute winner no less), created three chances, and played six passes into the final third. It is Costa's first goal since joining Portland from Lens in the January transfer window, and the club will hope their new acquisition can put in another good shift this Sunday against Nashville FC.