David Da Costa News: Logs another assist
Da Costa assisted once to go with three crosses (zero accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 3-1 loss to San Jose Earthquakes.
Da Costa logged an excellent through-ball that Antony subsequently used to record the Timbers' lone goal Saturday. The former's last four appearances include three assists.
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