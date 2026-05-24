David Da Costa headshot

David Da Costa News: Logs another assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 24, 2026 at 3:33pm

Da Costa assisted once to go with three crosses (zero accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 3-1 loss to San Jose Earthquakes.

Da Costa logged an excellent through-ball that Antony subsequently used to record the Timbers' lone goal Saturday. The former's last four appearances include three assists.

David Da Costa
Portland Timbers
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