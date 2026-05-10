David Da Costa News: Records two assists
Da Costa assisted twice to go with one cross (zero accurate) and four chances created in Saturday's 6-0 victory against Sporting Kansas City.
Da Costa started the game impressively, assisting in both the sixth and 15th minutes. He also completed 51 of 53 attempted passes. This was the first time in over two years that he recorded two goal contributions in a single game.
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