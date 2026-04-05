David Da Costa News: Scores goal
Da Costa scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-2 loss against Vancouver Whitecaps FC.
Even though da Costa has been quiet off the gate for Portland's 2026 season, he finally got off the ground Saturday by scoring a goal with his first shot this season. The midfielder finished 2025 with 10 G/A (four goals and six assists) in 36 appearances (32 starts), and a basic comparison between last year and this year suggests he is bound for a similar trajectory in 2026.
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