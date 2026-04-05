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David Da Costa News: Scores goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2026

Da Costa scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-2 loss against Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

Even though da Costa has been quiet off the gate for Portland's 2026 season, he finally got off the ground Saturday by scoring a goal with his first shot this season. The midfielder finished 2025 with 10 G/A (four goals and six assists) in 36 appearances (32 starts), and a basic comparison between last year and this year suggests he is bound for a similar trajectory in 2026.

David Da Costa
Portland Timbers
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