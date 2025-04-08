David Da Costa News: Sends eight crosses in draw

Da Costa had two shots (one on goal), eight crosses (zero accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 0-0 draw against Austin FC. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 68th minute.

Da Costa was one of Portland's most dangerous players throughout the game, and he stood out both as a creative threat and a set-piece taker. The midfielder has only one goal and one assist this season, but he's tallied 10 shots, 12 chances created, 35 crosses and 20 corners in six starts.