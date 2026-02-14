David de Gea News: Beaten once in Como game

De Gea recorded three saves and gave up one goal in Saturday's 2-1 win against Como.

De Gea had a few quality saves but conceded on an ill-advised header by his teammate Fabiano Parisi, who put the ball in the top corner while trying to clear it. He hasn't blanked the opponents in seven rounds, making 23 saves and allowing 11 goals. Up next, Fiorentina will host Pisa next Monday.