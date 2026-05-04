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David de Gea News: Concedes four goals

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2026

de Gea made three saves and allowed four goals in Monday's 4-0 loss to Roma.

de Gea endured a difficult outing in Monday's 4-0 defeat at the Stadio Olimpico, conceding four times in the opening 45 minutes as his side allowed more first-half goals than they had across their previous seven league matches combined. The goalkeeper has now conceded 49 Serie A goals across 35 appearances this season, making 109 saves and keeping eight clean sheets during that span. de Gea will look to bounce back in the next match against Genoa.

David de Gea
Fiorentina
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