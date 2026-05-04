David de Gea News: Concedes four goals
de Gea made three saves and allowed four goals in Monday's 4-0 loss to Roma.
de Gea endured a difficult outing in Monday's 4-0 defeat at the Stadio Olimpico, conceding four times in the opening 45 minutes as his side allowed more first-half goals than they had across their previous seven league matches combined. The goalkeeper has now conceded 49 Serie A goals across 35 appearances this season, making 109 saves and keeping eight clean sheets during that span. de Gea will look to bounce back in the next match against Genoa.
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