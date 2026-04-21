David de Gea News: Concedes once versus Sassuolo

De Gea registered two saves and allowed one goal in Monday's 1-1 draw against Lecce.

De Gea had a lot less volume than in the previous two matches and couldn't parry away a point-blank header by Tiago Gabriel, interrupting a streak of two clean sheets. He has secured three in the last six rounds, giving up three goals and making 21 saves. Up next, Fiorentina will face Sassuolo at home Sunday.