David de Gea News: Concedes three Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2026

de Gea allowed three goals while making four saves during Monday's 3-0 win over Fiorentina.

de Gea allowed a goal in the first half and two in the second as Fiorentina dropped all three points Saturday. The keeper has allowed four goals while combining for eight saves and keeping a clean sheet over his last three starts. Fiorentina take on Parma at home on Sunday.

