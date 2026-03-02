David de Gea News: Concedes three Monday
de Gea allowed three goals while making four saves during Monday's 3-0 win over Fiorentina.
de Gea allowed a goal in the first half and two in the second as Fiorentina dropped all three points Saturday. The keeper has allowed four goals while combining for eight saves and keeping a clean sheet over his last three starts. Fiorentina take on Parma at home on Sunday.
