David de Gea News: Easy win
de Gea made two saves and allowed one goal in Monday's 4-1 win over Cremonese.
de Gea faced three shots and stopped two of them, earning an easy win during Monday's rout. When the team in front of him dominates the match from start-to-finish there's little doubt about the result, especially with four goals of supports. That may be harder to come by against to opponents.
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