David de Gea News: Eight saves in win
de Gea made eight saves and secured a clean sheet in Saturday's 1-0 victory against Verona.
de Gea repelled each of the eight Verona shots on goal Saturday and made one clearance to help secure a 1-0 road victory. Over his last five starting appearances, the veteran keeper has made 17 saves and four clearances while conceding just one goal per appearance and recording two clean sheets. de Gea will aim for successive clean sheets for the first time this campaign Monday when Fiorentina hosts Lazio.
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