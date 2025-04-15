Fantasy Soccer
David de Gea headshot

David de Gea News: Keeps clean sheet in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2025

De Gea made three saves and kept a clean sheet during Sunday's scoreless draw against Parma.

De Gea had another very nice performance between the posts, especially during the opening frame, when the opposition had their best moments. The goalkeeper is enjoying a huge comeback campaign but has been even better as of late, with four clean sheets, 21 saves and just four goals allowed over his last six starts.

David de Gea
Fiorentina
More Stats & News
