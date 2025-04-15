David de Gea News: Keeps clean sheet in draw
De Gea made three saves and kept a clean sheet during Sunday's scoreless draw against Parma.
De Gea had another very nice performance between the posts, especially during the opening frame, when the opposition had their best moments. The goalkeeper is enjoying a huge comeback campaign but has been even better as of late, with four clean sheets, 21 saves and just four goals allowed over his last six starts.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now