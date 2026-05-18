David de Gea News: Outstanding in Juventus clash

De Gea made nine saves and secured a clean sheet in Sunday's 2-0 victory over Juventus.

De Gea didn't concede despite being under heavy fire, posting a new season high in saves. He's finishing the season well, having kept five clean sheets in the last seven rounds, with 33 saves and five goals conceded during that stretch. Up next, Fiorentina will face Atalanta at home in the season finale.