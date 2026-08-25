David de Gea News: Pummeled by Roma in first match

De Gea recorded four saves and allowed four goals in Monday's 4-0 defeat to Roma.

De Gea had a weak save on the second goal, as Donyell Malen bent his gloves, while the defense was at fault for the other three. He and Fiorentina struggled to get going last year, but he eventually finished with ten clean sheets and gave up 49 total goals. Up next, Fiorentina will host Frosinone on Saturday.