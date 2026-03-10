David de Gea News: Quiet night in clean sheet

de Gea made no saves and secured a clean sheet in Sunday's 0-0 draw versus Parma.

De Gea had a remarkably quiet night, not called upon for a single save for the first time this season. The clean sheet could not have come at a better time following a heavy defeat against Udinese last time out, and it was his fifth of the campaign, making it back to back clean sheets at home. However he remains without an away clean sheet since the end of September, a run he will be hoping to end in Monday's fixture against Cremonese.