David de Gea News: Secures clean sheet versus Pisa

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2026

De Gea had one save and kept a clean sheet in Monday's 1-0 victory over Pisa.

De Gea saw just one threatening shot come his way late in the fixture, but Simone Canestrelli skied it from point-blank range. He had conceded in seven consecutive matches prior to this one. He has given up seven goals and made 14 saves in the last five rounds. Up next, Fiorentina will face Udinese away Monday.

David de Gea
Fiorentina
