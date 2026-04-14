David de Gea headshot

David de Gea News: Stands out again versus Lazio

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

De Gea had six saves and one clearance and secured a clean sheet in Monday's 1-0 victory over Lazio.

De Gea was under intense fire again but stepped up and kept his second impressive clean sheet in a row. He has blanked the opponents three times in the last five rounds, allowing two goals and making 19 saves. Up next, Fiorentina will face Lecce away Monday.

David de Gea
Fiorentina
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