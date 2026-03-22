David de Gea headshot

David de Gea News: Strong after early lapse

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

de Gea made three saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Inter Milan.

The goalkeeper conceded in the first minute but didn't have any lapses since then, making three saves to get a key point for Fiorentina. de Gea should have another solid game against Verona, a team which only has 22 goals in Serie A play this season.

David de Gea
Fiorentina
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring David de Gea See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring David de Gea See More
Premier League Transfers: Biggest Moves in 2023-24 Summer Window
SOC
Premier League Transfers: Biggest Moves in 2023-24 Summer Window
Author Image
Ethan Sexton
July 26, 2023
Summer Transfer Window Rumors
SOC
Summer Transfer Window Rumors
Author Image
AJ Scholz
May 29, 2023
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38
SOC
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
May 23, 2023
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
May 22, 2023