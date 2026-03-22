David de Gea News: Strong after early lapse
de Gea made three saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Inter Milan.
The goalkeeper conceded in the first minute but didn't have any lapses since then, making three saves to get a key point for Fiorentina. de Gea should have another solid game against Verona, a team which only has 22 goals in Serie A play this season.
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