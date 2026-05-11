David de Gea headshot

David de Gea News: Three saves for draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2026

de Gea made three saves and secured a clean sheet in Sunday's 0-0 draw versus Genoa.

de Gea stopped all three shots he faced during Sunday's draw, earning a clean sheet. He was the better of the two goalkeepers, as he was the only one who even had to make a save. The draw and clean sheet are a nice return for de Gea in a match where the team in front of him gave him nothing to work with.

David de Gea
Fiorentina
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring David de Gea See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring David de Gea See More
Premier League Transfers: Biggest Moves in 2023-24 Summer Window
SOC
Premier League Transfers: Biggest Moves in 2023-24 Summer Window
Author Image
Ethan Sexton
July 26, 2023
Summer Transfer Window Rumors
SOC
Summer Transfer Window Rumors
Author Image
AJ Scholz
May 29, 2023
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38
SOC
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
May 23, 2023