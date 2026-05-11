David de Gea News: Three saves for draw

de Gea made three saves and secured a clean sheet in Sunday's 0-0 draw versus Genoa.

de Gea stopped all three shots he faced during Sunday's draw, earning a clean sheet. He was the better of the two goalkeepers, as he was the only one who even had to make a save. The draw and clean sheet are a nice return for de Gea in a match where the team in front of him gave him nothing to work with.