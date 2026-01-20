De Gea recorded two saves in Sunday's 2-1 win against Bologna, extending his run to three consecutive matches without a clean sheet. The goalkeeper continues to face heavy workloads, which allows him to rack up saves but makes shutouts harder to come by. That trend is reflected in his season numbers, as the Spaniard has conceded 32 goals while making 65 saves, with just three clean sheets across 21 Serie A appearances this season. He will look to bounce back with a strong showing against Cagliari on Saturday.