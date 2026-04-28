David de Gea News: Two saves Sunday
De Gea recorded two saves and secured a clean sheet in Sunday's 0-0 draw against Sassuolo.
De Gea earned his third clean sheet in four matches and four clean sheets over seven appearances, only allowing three goals with 23 saves in that span. He will head to Roma for the next game on Monday, who have scored nine goals in the last give appearances.
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