David de Gea headshot

David de Gea News: Two saves Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2026

De Gea recorded two saves and secured a clean sheet in Sunday's 0-0 draw against Sassuolo.

De Gea earned his third clean sheet in four matches and four clean sheets over seven appearances, only allowing three goals with 23 saves in that span. He will head to Roma for the next game on Monday, who have scored nine goals in the last give appearances.

David de Gea
Fiorentina
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