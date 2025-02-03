Fantasy Soccer
David Fofana Injury: Recalled from loan

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 3, 2025

Fofana has been recalled from his loan with Goztepe and has returned to Chelsea, according to his club.

Fofana has returned to Chelsea after a spell in Turkey, ending his loan early. It is most likely due to the forward not expected to play until sometime in March or April, as he received meniscus surgery in December. He is unlikely to see much first-team time once fit, likely being more of a reserve role after his loan to begin the season.

