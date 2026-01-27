Goldar has been struggling with an injury that couldn't allow him to feature against Chelsea last week and remains a late call for Wednesday's clash against Slavia Prague. The versatile midfielder will be assessed on Tuesday and know if he can help the team for the last league phase game. If he had to miss the game, it would be a blow for the team since David Luiz (undisclosed) remains a doubt as well and the only likely option to start in the backline if both misses the game would be Axel Guessand with Ivan Sunjic is suspended for the game.