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David Hancko Injury: Doubtful for Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Hancko (ankle) did not train with the group Monday and is doubtful for Tuesday's Champions League return leg against Barcelona, according RNE Deportes.

Hancko (ankle) has not trained in recent days and is doubtful for Tuesday's Champions League return leg against Barcelona after already missing the last match due to the injury. The center back is an undisputed starter when fit, so his potential absence would be a significant blow, especially with Marc Pubill suspended, while Clement Lenglet is expected to start alongside Robin Le Normand in central defense if he is ruled out.

David Hancko
Atlético Madrid
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