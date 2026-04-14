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David Hancko Injury: Not available Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Hancko (ankle) was left out of the matchday squad for Tuesday's Champions League quarterfinal second leg against Barcelona, the club posted.

Hancko had not been training in the days leading up to the fixture, making his omission from the squad confirmation that he has not recovered in time. The Slovak center-back is an undisputed starter when fit and his absence is a significant blow for Atletico, particularly with Marc Pubill suspended for the clash. Clement Lenglet is expected to partner Robin Le Normand in central defense for one of the biggest European nights in the club's recent history.

David Hancko
Atlético Madrid
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