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David Hancko Injury: Not training Friday, out Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 10, 2026 at 4:27am

Hancko (ankle) was absent from Atletico's latest training session and is ruled out for Saturday's clash against Sevilla, according to Pascual Ruiz Arnal of Marca.

Hancko has been managing an ankle issue that forced him off after just 30 minutes of the last match, and his absence from training Friday is a real concern for coach Diego Simeone heading into the weekend. With multiple defensive options unavailable, Robin Le Normand, Marc Pubill and Clement Lenglet are among the candidates to fill in at the back, while the situation will also need to be closely monitored ahead of the Champions League return leg against Barcelona next week.

David Hancko
Atlético Madrid
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