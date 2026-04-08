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David Hancko Injury: Picks up ankle issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 8, 2026 at 1:25pm

Hancko left Wednesday's UEFA Champions League game versus Barcelona after twisting his ankle in the first half, his team reported.

Hancko started as a center-back but played only 30 minutes before being replaced by Marc Pubill. Despending on the severity of his potential injury, the versatile defender will be at risk of missing the next league visit to Sevilla and the return leg versus Barcelona. With Jose Maria Gimenez (undisclosed) dealing with a fitness concern as well, all of Pubill, Robin Le Normand and Clement Lenglet may be in contention for two central spots in upcoming fixtures.

David Hancko
Atlético Madrid
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