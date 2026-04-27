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David Hancko Injury: Should return Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2026

Hancko (ankle) was back training with the team Monday, just two days before Wednesday's Champions League semifinal first leg against Arsenal at the Metropolitano, according to Sergio Picos of Diario AS.

Hancko picked up an ankle injury April 8 in the Champions League quarterfinal against Barcelona and had logged more minutes than anyone in the squad before going down, making his potential return a massive boost for Atletico heading into the biggest week of their season. The Slovak center-back has been a locked-in starter under coach Diego Simeone and if he gets through the final training sessions without any setbacks, he could be in line to start against the Gunners. If he is not fit enough to go from the jump, Robin Le Normand is the most likely option to step in and anchor the back line.

David Hancko
Atlético Madrid
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