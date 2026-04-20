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David Hancko Injury: Still recovering, remains out

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2026

Hancko (ankle) continues to work through his recovery and remains unavailable for the time being, according to Pascual Ruiz Arnal of Marca.

Hancko had travelled with the squad for the Copa del Rey final but was not risked given the Champions League commitments ahead, and his continued absence suggests the ankle issue has not yet fully resolved. Robin Le Normand is expected to continue holding a larger role in the central defense until Hancko is cleared to return, with Atletico keeping a close eye on his progress ahead of what is a massive week with Arsenal visiting the Metropolitano in the Champions League semifinal.

David Hancko
Atlético Madrid
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