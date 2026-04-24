David Hancko Injury: Trains with team, could return

Hancko (ankle) returned to team training and could be available for Saturday's clash against Athletic Club, according to Ainhoa Sanchez of Radio Marca.

Hancko had been unavailable for three consecutive games after an ankle injury prevented him from featuring even during the Copa del Rey final, making his return to the training pitch a significant step forward. The Slovak center-back is an undisputed starter when fit and his potential comeback gives manager Diego Simeone a welcome defensive option to call upon heading into the weekend. Robin Le Normand has been covering in his absence and the club will make a final call on Hancko's involvement after assessing how he responds in the remaining sessions before Saturday.