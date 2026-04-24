David Hancko headshot

David Hancko Injury: Trains with team, could return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2026

Hancko (ankle) returned to team training and could be available for Saturday's clash against Athletic Club, according to Ainhoa Sanchez of Radio Marca.

Hancko had been unavailable for three consecutive games after an ankle injury prevented him from featuring even during the Copa del Rey final, making his return to the training pitch a significant step forward. The Slovak center-back is an undisputed starter when fit and his potential comeback gives manager Diego Simeone a welcome defensive option to call upon heading into the weekend. Robin Le Normand has been covering in his absence and the club will make a final call on Hancko's involvement after assessing how he responds in the remaining sessions before Saturday.

David Hancko
Atlético Madrid
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring David Hancko See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring David Hancko See More
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
SOC
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
274 days ago
UEFA Euro 2024: Top 150 Fantasy Football Rankings & Cheat Sheet
SOC
UEFA Euro 2024: Top 150 Fantasy Football Rankings & Cheat Sheet
Author Image
Ian Faletti
June 11, 2024
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: Wales v. Slovakia Preview
SOC
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: Wales v. Slovakia Preview
Author Image
Ajay Patil
March 23, 2019