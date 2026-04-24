David Hancko headshot

David Hancko Injury: Trains with team, remains out

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 25, 2026 at 4:51am

Hancko (ankle) returned to team training but remains out for Saturday's clash against Athletic Club, according to the club.

Hancko had been unavailable for three consecutive games after an ankle injury prevented him from featuring even during the Copa del Rey final, making his return to the training pitch a significant step forward. The Slovak center-back is an undisputed starter when fit, therefore his absence forces a reshuffle in the starting XI, with Robin Le Normand covering at the back in his absence.

David Hancko
Atlético Madrid
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