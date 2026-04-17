David Hancko headshot

David Hancko Injury: Won't be risked

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2026

Hancko (ankle) was included in the squad for Saturday's Copa del Rey final against Real Sociedad, but will not be risked with Atletico still competing in the Champions League, according to Atletico Universe.

Hancko had been left out of the matchday squad for Tuesday's Champions League second leg against Barcelona after failing to recover from an ankle issue in time, making his potential inclusion in the final squad a better-than-expected development. That said, the club is clearly taking a conservative approach with the European stage still very much in play, and his involvement on the pitch at La Cartuja looks unlikely even if he travels with the squad. Atletico will prioritize having him fully fit for the remaining Champions League fixtures rather than risking a setback in the Copa final.

David Hancko
Atlético Madrid
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