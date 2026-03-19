David Hancko News: Scores dagger goal Wednesday

Hancko scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Wednesday's 3-2 defeat against Tottenham Hotspur.

Spurs' attack cut the aggregate deficit to just two goals heading into the final stretch of the second leg, but Hancko rose up in the box in the 75th minute and scored a header assisted by Julian Alvarez to clinch the victory. It marked his second goal in the Champions League this season and it came on his lone shot in the match. Hancko has a very difficult stretch coming up, facing Real Madrid and Barcelona in his next two La Liga matches, directly followed by two legs versus Barcelona in the UCL quarterfinal.