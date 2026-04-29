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David Hancko News: Starts for semifinal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2026

Hancko (ankle) is in the starting XI for Wednesday's match against Arsenal.

Hancko is no longer injured, and with his team, as expected, not just listed on the team sheet but starting. After a four-match absence, this is a major return, as the defender is a typical starter. He has yet to see a clean sheet in UCL play this season, something he will look to change Wednesday.

David Hancko
Atlético Madrid
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