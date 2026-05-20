David Herold News: Signs with Monchengladbach

Herold signed with Borussia Monchengladbach from Karlsruher SC on a contract through June 2030, the club announced.

Herold comes through the Bayern Munich academy system before going on to establish himself at Karlsruher SC, where he made 95 appearances across all competitions, contributing two goals and 11 assists. The 23-year-old also had a loan stint at Austrian side SCR Altach, where he featured in 15 Bundesliga games. Head of sport Rouven Schroder highlighted his stamina, goal threat and character as key attributes behind the signing, with the German defender also having represented his country at youth level from the under-16 through to the under-20 side. His arrival ahead of the 2026-27 season gives Monchengladbach a young and motivated option in the defensive unit as they look to rebuild heading into the new campaign.