David Jurasek News: Logs assist off bench in loss

Jurasek made an assist and sent in two crosses (one accurate) during Saturday's 3-2 loss against Borussia Dortmund.

Jurasek was brought in the 71st minute as part of a double substitution and went largely unnoticed until the 90th minute, when he used a perfect free-kick cross to assist Pavel Kaderabek for his team's second goal. This was the second assist of the season for the left-back, who became more like a significant member of the squad since the calendar flipped to 2025.