Luiz will be a late call for Wednesday's clash against Chelsea as he is currently being assessed by the medical staff due to an injury suffered in the last game. The former Chelsea player will do his best to be available against his former club but his participation is in doubt, eventhough he travelled with the team to England. This would be a blow for Pafos since he is an undisputed starter when fit and his potential absence would force a change in the backline, with Axel Guessand as a possible starter since David Goldar (undisclosed) is also a doubt.