Luiz will likely be a late call for Wednesday's clash against Chelsea as he is currently being assessed by the medical staff due to an injury suffered in the last game. The former Chelsea player will do his best to be available against his former club but his participation is quite unlikely at the moment. This is a blow for Pafos since he is an undisputed starter when fit and his potential absence would force a change in the backline, with Axel Guessand as a possible starter since David Goldar (undisclosed) is also a doubt.