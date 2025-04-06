David Martinez Injury: Forced off in defeat

Martinez left the field with an undisclosed problem in the 69th minute of Saturday's 1-0 loss to Houston Dynamo.

Martinez missed his lone chance before being subbed off by Cengiz Under during the weekend's match. The Venezuelan, who has scored twice in seven league appearances in 2025, will be questionable for upcoming games against Inter Miami and San Jose Earthquakes in CONCACAF Champions Cup and MLS, respectively. The event of a major injury would most likely lead to Under taking his place on the right wing.